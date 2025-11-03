Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has hailed Stoke City’s on-loan striker Emre Tezgel as an ‘out-and-out goalscorer’, who can be lethal if the right service is given to him.

The striker came through Stoke’s academy as a highly rated prospect, making his Stoke debut at 16, in 2022.

However, despite being given a first team chance at a young age, Tezgel has only 23 Stoke games under his belt.

In the summer window, he was loaned out to League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra, where he has started to show his ability in front of goal.

The ex-England youth international had to wait to get his chances in the league at the Alex, but he has been impressing for the Gresty Road club in cup competitions.

He recently scored an impressive hat-trick against Grimsby Town in the league, as Crewe’s summer signing, Josh March, is currently out injured.

Parkin pointed out that Tezgel has shown his ability to score in the EFL, noting his loan at MK Dons, where he made six goal contributions in 17 games.

Club Years Stoke City 2022- MK Dons (loan) 2024 Crewe Alexandra (loan) 2025- Emre Tezgel’s career history

The former striker feels that, if the Stoke loan star is fed good balls, his ability in front of the goal will make him a lethal forward.

“He has always got a reputation, in the recent couple of years in the EFL, on loan at MK Dons, as a goalscorer, an out-and-out goalscorer coming through at Stoke”, Parkin said on EFL All Access (40:32) when he was asked how impressive Tezgel has been at Crewe.

“It has not really translated into enough game time this year – he has invariably been used as a substitute.

“They have got a collection, Crewe, of really exciting, young front players that have come through the academy mainly.

“Add Josh March into that, who had a great start to the season in that number 9 position.

“So, he [Tezgel] had to bide his time.

“But, you can see from the quality, the composure of the finishing, that if you create chances, he has got the ability to tuck them away.”

Tezgel started for Crewe at the weekend as they were beaten 2-1 at Gresty Road by Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup.

The 20-year-old, who has been dubbed a predator in front of goal, completed the full 90 minutes in the cup tie.