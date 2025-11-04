Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

FC Midtjylland star Mikel Gogorza has admitted that Celtic are a big team with a rich history, but he is confident ahead of facing the Scottish giants.

The Bhoys’ campaign has hit a few bumps early on, with the Parkhead powerhouses managing only six wins from their first ten league outings – thanks to two defeats and two draws.

Celtic currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership table, nine points behind surprise league leaders Hearts.

Brendan Rodgers’ departure from Celtic Park has made the Scottish champions look for a new permanent manager, while Martin O’Neill is holding the fort as the interim manager.

The Bhoys, though, have found stability under O’Neill, and they also gained a massive confidence boost by defeating their arch-rivals Rangers at the weekend in the Scottish League Cup; that means in one former star’s view that fans will want him until the end of the season.

Up next, they are back in action in Europe against Danish outfit Midtjylland on Thursday at MCH Arena in Denmark; Celtic won their last Europa League game 2-1 against Sturm Graz last month.

Midtjylland’s 19-year-old attacker, Gogorza, is delighted to see his side sitting at the top of the Europa League table with three wins in three games, while Celtic have won only one.

Game Competition Midtjylland (A) Europa League Kilmarnock (H) Scottish Premiership St Mirren (A) Scottish Premiership Celtic’s next three games

The teenage winger is aware of Celtic’s status as a huge club with a massive history and he also anticipates the Scottish side bringing fans to back them.

However, he wants Midtjylland to stay at the top of the Europa League table and he is confident ahead of hosting the Scottish giants.

“Yes, it has been [a historic start] for us”, Gogorza told his club’s media (1:58) when he was asked about the Celtic game.

“We are number one [in the Europa League table] right now and I think we should keep doing that.

“Celtic are a good team, a big team with a lot of history, so it will be a cool fixture.

“I think a lot of [Midtjylland] supporters will come to MCH Arena, and I think they will also bring some fans.

“And then, European nights are always the coolest, playing under the lights.

“So, yes, we are in first place, and we are going confidently to face Celtic.”

Celtic currently sit 21st in the Europa League table and it remains to be seen if O’Neill will be able to lead them to their second victory in the Europa League this season.