Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Newcastle United out-on-loan star Joe White has admitted that he wants to take his off-the-pitch chemistry with his Leyton Orient team mates on to the pitch, as he is now back from his injury.

The Carlisle-born attacking midfielder began his youth career with his hometown club Carlisle United.

Newcastle United picked up White from Carlisle and he has impressed within the Magpies’ youth levels, but so far, he has only four Newcastle senior appearances to his name.

The club have been keen to loan White out in order that he can continue his development with regular first team football.

He spent last term on loan at MK Dons, where he won praise from then boss Mike Williamson.

In the summer window, the midfielder was loaned out to League One side Leyton Orient; he is currently on his fifth loan spell away from St James’ Park.

The 23-year-old, though, could not get going at the O’s as he got injured early doors and has clocked only 150 minutes of football for the League One side.

Late last month, White started against Aston Villa Under-21s in the EFL Trophy and he stressed that being injured helped him get to know his team-mates at the O’s.

Club Hartlepool United Exeter City Crewe Alexandra MK Dons Leyton Orient Clubs Joe White has been on loan at

However, White wants to show his ability on the pitch now, transforming his off-the-pitch relationship with players on to the pitch to impact games positively for Richie Wellens’ side.

“Ideally, on a loan, you don’t want it to be, but it feels temporary”, the 23-year-old Magpies loan star told Orient TV (1:23) when he was asked about his journey back from injury.

“To have that kind of time off the pitch, I have obviously got to know the lads really well.

“I have built relationships with subgroups in the team and I feel that has helped me settle in for when I am really starting on the pitch now.

“Sometimes I have felt, especially in previous loans, I took a bit of time to get going because you are still building the relationships on the pitch as well as off the pitch.

“But I feel like I have got them with the lads here now. It was a fairly new team when I came here, but I am just ready to go now.

“I have got the trust and the relationship off the pitch, so I’m looking to get that on the pitch with everyone.”

White’s current contract at Newcastle is valid until 2027 and he will need to accelerate his growth if he wants to have a chance of being a first-team player at the Magpies, as he is already 23.

On Saturday, the Leyton Orient face Wycombe Wanderers in the league and it remains to be seen if the Magpies loanee will play in his first League One game since August.