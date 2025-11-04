Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Copenhagen

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Thomas Frank has selected his Tottenham lineup to welcome Danish side FC Copenhagen to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League this evening.

Spurs were beaten by rivals Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend and put in a poor performance in front of their fans.

They have now lost back to back games, also exiting the EFL Cup away at Newcastle United with a meek display.

Frank will know how important getting back on track tonight will be, especially as Manchester United are Spurs’ next league opponents at the weekend.

Tottenham do start as firm favourites to see off Copenhagen, who were thrashed 4-2 at home by Borussia Dortmund in their last Champions League outing.

The Danes have lost two and drawn one of their three Champions League league phases clashes so far, including a 2-0 defeat on the road at Qarabag.

In goal for Tottenham this evening is Guglielmo Vicario, while at the back Frank goes with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield tonight for Spurs is Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr, while Xavi Simons will look to create for Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson and Randal Kolo Muani.

If Frank needs to try to influence the game from the bench or replace tired legs then he has options to turn to and they include Richarlison and Djed Spence.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs FC Copenhagen

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Simons, Odobert, Johnson, Kolo Muani

Substitutes: Kinsky, Austin, Danso, Palhinha, Richarlison, Spence, Scarlett, Kyerematen, Akhamrich, Rowswell