Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that the hat-trick Stoke City loan star Divin Mubama scored against Bristol City at the weekend should transport him into a better place and allow him to fulfil his potential.

The Manchester City loan star scored three times on Saturday to help Stoke win 5-1 against Bristol City and register their third win in the last five matches.

It was the Manchester City academy graduate’s fifth goal of the season and first since August when he scored against Sheffield Wednesday.

Parkin believes that the hat-trick is bound to have an impact on the player overall and could transport him into a better place where he deserves to be.

“Divin Mubama again, I should have mentioned him, hasn’t scored since the second game of the season”, Parkin said on What The EFL (29.41).

“To get that hat-trick, that should transport him into a better place where he should be capable of getting.

“Well into double-figures.”

Club Years West Ham United 2022-2024 Manchester City 2024- Stoke City (loan) 2025- Divin Mubama’s career history

While at his former club West Ham, Mubama’s first-team coach, Kevin Nolan, insisted that the young forward brings a lot of qualities to the table.

The hitman will be bidding to enjoy a positive loan in the Potteries and impress parent club Manchester City in the process.

The path through to a first team spot at the Etihad though is a tough one and Stoke could try to keep hold of Mubama beyond the end of the loan period.

Stoke are surprise promotion challengers in the Championship this season, but their 5-1 win over Bristol City at the weekend was very much the exception in terms of goals scored.

In the prior five games, Stoke did not manage more than one goal in any of them.