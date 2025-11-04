Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former Championship star Ben Tozer is impressed with Stoke City’s assured approach to games and hailed Mark Robins as a level-headed manager.

The Potters had a bleak last season, as they were constantly threatened by the relegation, which was ultimately avoided by Robins’ good work; they finished only two points above relegated Luton Town.

In the new campaign, though, Stoke look like a completely different side after they made some changes to their squad in the summer window, something which won praise for their sporting director.

Robins’ side currently sit as high as third in the Championship table, only a point behind second-placed Middlesbrough.

Stoke have won seven, drawn three, and lost three of their 13 league games this term, and showed their quality at the weekend with a 5-1 win over Bristol City.

Ex-Wrexham star Tozer watched the Potters against the Red Dragons last month and Stoke’s performance impressed the 35-year-old.

The former Championship defender stressed that the Potters looked extremely assured and combative, praising the Stoke manager for his work too.

Club Reign Rotherham United 2007-2009 Barnsley 2009-2011 Coventry City 2012-2013 Huddersfield Town 2013-2014 Scunthorpe United 2014-2016 Coventry City 2017-2024 Stoke City 2025- Mark Robins’ managerial career

“Stoke City just look like going from strength to strength”, Tozer said on EFL All Access (32:14) while discussing Stoke’s 5-1 win against Bristol City.

“I watched them play the other week against Wrexham and they just look so assured and so combative.

“They have got a manager who is level-headed and knows what success looks like as well.”

Robins had a seven-year spell at Coventry City, where he established the Sky Blues as a solid top-half team in the Championship.

The Potters have won three of their last four games and it remains to be seen if they will be able to secure a playoff spot by the end of the season.

This evening, they play Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium and Robins’ side will look to continue their good form in the league.