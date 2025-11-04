Richard Keys believes that things do not look right at Newcastle United and he can see a potential departure for Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have not managed the best of starts to the season and currently languish in the bottom half of the table, seven points ahead of relegation battlers West Ham United, to whom they lost in their last game.

It was their third defeat in five matches and they produced what was dubbed a flat performance at the London Stadium, with little real energy or spark in the game.

Having lost four of their ten Premier League games this season, there is some pressure on Howe to turn things around and get Newcastle back nearer the top end of the table.

Keys is of the view that something does not seem to be right at St James’ Park at the moment, with the PIF project having stalled.

The broadcaster even thinks that Howe looks tired and could well be approaching the end of his time at Newcastle.

“Things aren’t right at Newcastle, are they?” Keys wrote on his blog.

“The Saudi project has clearly stalled and Eddie Howe looks tired to me.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if this is his last season with the Toon. Watch this space.”

Newcastle’s Champions League form has been a stark contrast to their form in the Premier League, where they have won two of their first three games and are well-placed to see the league phase through.

Former Premier League star Alvin Martin insisted last month that the Magpies were lacking a ‘little bit of know-how’ in the team, which has seen them let leads slip.

Newcastle’s final Premier League game before November’s international break is a visit to Brentford and defeat to the Bees would heighten the sense of alarm at St James’ Park.