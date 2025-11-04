Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United Under-18s goalkeeper Alex Baird is being eyed for a transfer swoop in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Premier League side have built themselves a reputation for being a club that nurtures young talents and pushes them through to the first team.

A number of their academy graduates are currently enjoying time away on loan to further their respective developments and have left a telling impression on the managers.

Striker Joe Gelhardt scored his sixth goal of the season against Norwich City on Saturday and got a specific mention from his Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic.

Most players within the youth ranks at Leeds though will not rise to break into the first team mix – however that does not mean they cannot make the grade elsewhere.

Now young goalkeeper Baird could be in line to leave Leeds as the next step in his career.

Baird got a taste of Under-18s football in a Leeds United shirt last term, featuring in eight games overall and making it to the bench on quite a few more occasions.

However, Leeds are prepared to let him move on when the January transfer window opens.

Game Competition Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League 2 Accrington Stanley (A) EFL Trophy Gateshead (A) National League Cup Leeds United Under-21s next three games

The goalkeeper will be available to leave Leeds on a free transfer and there is interest in him.

A host of unnamed clubs are currently eyeing making a move to take Baird from Elland Road in the new year.

Baird has also been with Leeds United’s Under-21 set-up but has yet to taste competitive action for them.

The goalkeeper’s former Under-18 team-mate Harry Gray has already made it to the senior team and has insisted that playing in the Premier League with the Whites is a goal that is ‘attainable’.