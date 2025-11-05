Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa star Matty Cash has insisted that he is delighted with the path the club are on and is relishing the chance to continue contributing at Villa Park.

After a poor start to the season, which saw them slide down to the Premier League relegation zone, the Villans have managed to bounce back and currently find themselves eleventh, equal on points with tenth-placed Brentford.

Cash has been an integral part of it, as he has been over the years since joining the club back in 2020.

It did seem he could be leaving in the summer of 2024 after Ian Maatsen arrived, with clubs such as AC Milan and Inter Milan showing keen interest in his services, but Cash stayed put and has now been rewarded with a new contract.

The defender, on his part, insists that consistency has been a key goal for him as a footballer, and he is delighted to be given a reward for his contributions.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Aston Villa’s Europa League league stage match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, Cash said (26.10): “Delighted [to be rewarded for my performances].

“It has been one of my goals to try and be consistent with my performances over the last however many years since I have been a footballer.

Club Years Nottingham Forest 2016-2020 Dagenham & Redbridge (loan) 2016 Aston Villa 2020- Matty Cash’s career history

“Really delighted to have committed my future here.

“I feel like home here. I would say I feel comfortable because you can never be too comfortable in football.

“You always have to have objectives and goals that you want to achieve.”

Aston Villa have won two and lost one of their three Europa League games so far.

Ahead of their fourth match, Cash insisted that the aim is to continue on the path they have been heading and become successful.

“I am really delighted with the path we are on and hopefully, we can continue to be really successful.”

Following their loss against Sunderland in September, Emery criticised his players, calling them ‘lazy’.

There has been a response from the Aston Villa players as they have managed to win six of the last eight games since then.