Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has admitted he rates Crystal Palace talent David Ozoh, who is on loan at Championship side Derby County.

In his second loan spell at Pride Park, Ozoh has played in all but two games for John Eustace’s team.

The experienced manager has used Ozoh, along with fellow loan midfielder Bobby Clark in the engine room, and the combination has yielded results for Derby.

Crystal Palace loanee Ozoh has particularly impressed Clarke, given that he is a player the former EFL winger has kept an eye on on since his youth days at Selhurst Park.

Clarke admitted on What The EFL (33.56): “Ozoh is a player I have always liked since I saw him emerge at Crystal Palace.

“He is on loan from Palace, big strong sort of central defensive midfielder, gets about the pitch.

“I think those two [Ozoh and Clark] are developing nicely.”

Player On loan at Owen Goodman Huddersfield Town Joe Whitworth Exeter City Tayo Adaramola Leyton Orient David Ozoh Derby County Matheus Franca Vasco da Gama Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Caykur Rizespor Crystal Palace’s out on loan stars

Ozoh linking up well with Clark is something that was recently noted by former Derby star Shaun Barker, who said that the Crystal Palace star’s physicality helps Clark to shine.

Getting regular game time at Derby in the difficult environment of the Championship, Crystal Palace are likely to be delighted with Ozoh’s loan spell so far.

Whether Ozoh will be in the mix to feature in the first team for next season on the back of his loan at Derby remains to be seen.

Having come through the youth set-up at Selhurst Park, the midfielder is sure to be keen for a crack at the first team over the course of next summer’s pre-season.

Ozoh, despite being born in Valencia, has turned out for England at youth level.