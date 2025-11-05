Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani ‘could be a player’ for Tottenham Hotspur, former Spurs star Danny Murphy feels, after he watched the on loan striker in action against FC Copenhagen.

Tottenham managed to beat off competition from other clubs, including Juventus, to sign Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on loan in the summer.

Kolo Muani was bright on Tuesday night against Copenhagen and though he was not able to add to the scoresheet, he contributed towards Wilson Odobert’s second goal as Tottenham beat the visitors 4-0 to make progress in the Champions League.

Murphy, who saw Kolo Muani at close quarters on the night, was impressed with the striker and insisted that some missed chances were not a true reflection of him, explaining Tottenham may have a player.

“You see a couple of really poor misses from Muani and that doesn’t do his performance justice”, Murphy said on talkSPORT (5th November, 22:06).

“He could be a player for Tottenham.”

Tottenham currently have their main striker, Dominic Solanke, out through injury, which has been causing problems for them in the forward areas.

With Kolo Muani stepping up, Murphy feels that their issues in attack could soon be solved.

Game Competition Manchester United (H) Premier League Arsenal (A) Premier League Paris Saint-Germain (A) Champions League Next three Tottenham Hotspur fixtures

“I know they have got some problems up-front at the minute, but he is getting fitter and stronger and he was an absolute handful.

“He looks a decent player.”

While Kolo Muani is showing glimpses of being able to make a real impact for Tottenham this season, there has been renewed focus on another summer signing in the shape of Xavi Simons.

One former Netherlands star recently suggested that Simons runs too much with the ball and is easily dispossessed.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank meanwhile has admitted he wants intensity from the player.