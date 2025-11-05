Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers star Mohamed Diomande insists that new manager Danny Rohl wants the side to play attacking football and be more compact.

Rohl has now overseen four matches as the manager of the Scottish giants, winning two and losing two of those.

Both Rangers’ losses have come in cup competitions, the latest being against bitter rivals Celtic on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Pointing out the changes that have happened in the Rangers team since Rohl has taken over, Diomande insisted that the Gers have started to play attacking football, proof of which was seen in the match against Celtic.

Speaking ahead of an all-important Europa League, league phase match against Roma on Thursday, Diomonde said at a press conference (6:51): “We have a new manager and he wants to play attacking football.

“He wants us to be compact and yes, I think that is mostly what has changed. We were down by one man against Celtic and we were just trying to push.

“We were trying to give everything when we were 1-0 down.”

Result Nice 1-2 Roma Roma 0-1 Lille Roma 1-2 Viktoria Plzen Roma’s Europa League games so far

With the team 1-0 down in the 38th minute against Celtic, Diomande insisted that Rangers continued to push 110 per cent with the feeling being that there was nothing to lose.

“I felt that everybody knew that they had to push 110 per cent to maybe get something because we were already down [one man]. We felt like we had nothing to lose.

“We were just going on, we had our chances also. It was unfortunate that it didn’t happen. But felt like we gave everything for the game.”

Roma went down to a 2-1 defeat at home against Czech side Viktoria Plzen in their last Europa League outing and will be set on claiming all three points at Ibrox.

