Stuttgart are keen on doing business with Newcastle United for the signature of striker William Osula, but see ‘little chance’ of signing him in the winter transfer window.

The Premier League club signed the Denmark Under-21 international striker last year from Championship club Sheffield United.

Osula was signed to be the backup for Alexander Isak last season and he clocked only a little more than 400 minutes throughout the campaign, in 19 all-competition appearances.

In the summer window, Isak left, but Nick Woltemade is the latest superstar striker signing at the club, while Yoane Wissa is also a rival for game time.

The 22-year-old Danish striker was close to leaving the club in the summer and Eintracht Frankfurt did have a deal in place, only for Newcastle to scrap it.

Osula is still a bit-part player under Eddie Howe and he has ample transfer interest from the German top-flight ahead of the winter transfer window, when he could leave.

Eintracht Frankfurt fully intend to get the deal over the line when the window opens again in January, but Stuttgart are also keen.

Striker Age Nick Woltemade 23 Yoane Wissa 29 William Osula 22 Newcastle United’s strikers

However, according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Stuttgart see ‘little chance’ of getting to the front of the queue and signing Osula.

Newcastle at present are against letting the striker go in the winter transfer window, but it is possible an offer higher than that which was agreed last summer could do the trick.

Eintracht Frankfurt can also count on Osula to give Newcastle a push as he is open to the move to Germany.

The Magpies may well want to bring in a replacement as Wissa is expected to go to the Africa Cup of Nations with DR Congo.

It remains to be seen if Osula will stay at the Magpies beyond January, or if he will make a move if the Bundesliga clubs come with substantial offers.