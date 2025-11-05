Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: FC Midtjylland vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 6th November, 17:45 UK time

Celtic travel to Denmark to take on Midtjylland in a Europa League fixture on Thursday as they bid to continue their progress under Martin O’Neill.

Fresh off a 3-1 win over rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, Celtic are buoyed by recent results. Before the game, a former striker suggested that the calls for O’Neill to see out the season would grow if Celtic won and the Bhoys may well now give real consideration to that possibility.

Another former Scottish international argued that age should not be the primary consideration when considering a managerial appointment and O’Neill has shown that he is as sharp as a tack over the past two games.

He has rejuvenated fans with his brand of football; playing urgent and aggressive football, replacing the plodding, possession-based style that Brendan Rodgers deployed.

He has also given opportunities to youngsters like Johnny Kenny and Callum Osmand, and brought out the best in them, and when someone like Kenny was derided as not being at a level good enough for Celtic under Rodgers, he has managed to show him in a more positive light.

In his first spell at Celtic, O’Neill managed to guide the Bhoys the 2003 UEFA Cup final, making it the first European final appearance since 1970 for Celtic. For a club that prides itself on its European achievements, the achievement drew what was called as ‘the largest travelling support to have assembled for a single game’ by UEFA with around 80,000 Celtic fans travelling to Seville for the final.

A similar run in the Europa League this season will make the Champions League elimination quickly fade from memory, or indeed even reframe it as blessing in disguise in fans’ eyes, as a deep run in the Europa League is more likely, and if such a run were to occur, a trip to Midtjylland will be written as the first step in the story when the tale is retold years from now.

Midtjylland drew with AGF in a top of the table clash in their most recent fixture and are currently placed second in the Danish Superliga, two points behind leaders AGF.

Their continental form has been even better and they are presently table-toppers on goal difference, having a perfect record with a goal difference of six.

Midtjylland came through the qualifying rounds to play in the competition-proper, including a 3-2 aggregate win over Hibernian which saw them prevail in Edinburgh after managing only a draw at home.

The Danish club saw off Sturm Graz, a club that both Celtic and Rangers have already faced, while also earning impressive away wins at Nottingham Forest and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Midtjylland tried to Georgios Giakoumakis from Celtic in 2023 and failed, now they can gain a measure of revenge.

Predicted Lineups

Midtjylland Celtic Olafsson Schmeichel Sorensen Ralston Erlic Trusty Diao Scales Osorio Saracchi Castillo Engels Billing McGregor Simsir Nygren Jensen Tounekti Dju Maeda Brumado Kenny Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Midtjylland: DWWDW

Celtic: WLLWD

Key Men

Midtjylland

Aral Simsir is a tricky dribbler and technically skilled player who will prove a handful for Anthony Ralston to deal with.

Dario Osorio is more direct than Simsir and Marcelo Saracchi will have a different kind of problem to deal with on the evening in Denmark.

Franculino Dju has 13 goals in 13 league matches and can be considered a clever poacher. Celtic will not want to let the ball fall to him in the box.

Celtic

Johnny Kenny already has three goals under O’Neill and has been namechecked by Celtic captain Callum McGregor to have taken himself to ‘another level in terms of status’. Kenny will want to keep his scoring form going.

Sebastian Tounekti has been the standout performer consistently this season, with Leeds United rumoured to be interested in taking him. Another good performance will do the Tunisian no harm.

Martin O’Neill has a stellar record when it comes to cup competitions. At Leicester City, he won the 1996/97 League Cup, the Foxes’ first major trophy for 33 years. He repeated the feat in the 1999/2000 season while a further final appearance was achieved the season before. O’Neill will view the Europa League as an opportunity to burnish his personal legacy further.

Result Competition Midtjylland 2-1 Celtic Champions League qualifying Celtic 1-1 Midtjylland Champions League qualifying Last meetings

Match Prediction

Celtic look refreshed and are a playing with an attacking verve and youthfulness that belies their manager’s age. Midtjylland, with three wins out of three in Europe, are merely the latest opponents for O’Neill’s men to tackle.

With games against Feyenoord, Roma, Bologna and Utrecht to follow, Celtic are in with a chance of progressing if they can maintain their form. Good form in Europe, with continental adventures offering a welcome distraction from woes closer to home, can lift otherwise gloomy atmospheres, as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United demonstrated last season.

Celtic need to continue doing what they have done well over the past two games and make intensity, directness and pressing the central identity of their game against Midtjylland.

O’Neill who fell at the last hurdle against Porto in 2003, will surely secretly consider this a golden opportunity to go one better, if a win against Midtjylland is forthcoming and the board allows him to keep the job until at least the summer.

Midtjylland are a direct and imposing team, built to make the most of their height and aggression inside the box. They will look to exploit their height advantage and make the most out of their physicality.

Celtic need to prepare and be on their toes to defend against corners and long throws while their midfield need to be like terriers to snuff out any opportunities that might arise from second balls.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Midtjylland 2-2 Celtic

Where To Watch?

Midtjylland vs Celtic in the Europa League will be live on TNT Sports 2 from 17:45 in the UK.