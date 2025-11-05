Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes the Reds have a tougher time than other clubs when it comes to integrating new players, pointing to Newcastle United as a comparison.

The Reds had a busy summer transfer window after they won the Premier League last season under Arne Slot.

Liverpool spent almost £450m as they brought in the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

However, apart from Ekitike, the other arrivals have had a slow and in some cases concerning start to life as a Liverpool player.

Thompson thinks that is affecting Liverpool a lot, unlike other clubs who signed fewer players.

The 71-year-old drew a comparison with Newcastle, saying that they only had to bring in Nick Woltemade, who was brought in as the replacement for Isak at St James’ Park.

Newcastle paid a hefty £65m for the Germany international and the 23-year-old has made a fine start with six goals in 12 games for Eddie Howe’s side.

“You bring Frimpong in, you bring Kerkez in, you bring Ekitike, you have got Isak in the background, you have got Wirtz, it is not just magic”, the Reds legend said on LFC TV (20:00) while discussing the difficulties of Liverpool’s new signings fitting in.

Summer signing Nick Woltemade Aaron Ramsdale Malick Thiaw Anthony Elanga Jacob Ramsey Yoane Wissa Newcastle United’s first team summer signings

“You see other clubs. You know, Newcastle with Woltemade – you’ve got one player. It’s a lot easier when you sort of have one, making a difference.

“Kerkez is going to be a player, but he tries so hard in all the things that he is ending up looking nervous.”

Woltemade, though, is not Newcastle’s only summer signing, as they also brought in the likes of Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw, Aaron Ramsdale and Yoane Wissa.

However, apart from Woltemade and Thiaw, Howe is still waiting to see his other signings catch fire for the Magpies.

Newcastle have not lived up to expectations in the Premier League yet this term and Richard Keys recently suggested that something is not right at St James’ Park.