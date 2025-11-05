Michael Regan/Getty Images

Strum Graz legend Anton Pichler fancies his former side’s chances against Nottingham Forest, stating that even though the Tricky Trees are a big name, they are not the team they used to be.

The City Ground outfit gained stability under Nuno Espirito Santo and the Portuguese took them back to Europe with a solid last season in the Premier League.

However, the club hierarchy sacked Nuno after a shaky start to the new campaign and Ange Postecoglou, who replaced him, was also sacked only 39 days after joining the club.

Former Everton manager Sean Dyche is currently the man in charge and he has had a couple of good results since his arrival, as Nottingham Forest beat FC Porto and drew 2-2 against Manchester United in their last three games.

Nottingham Forest being back in Europe has reignited the imagination of many fans across the continent as they won back to back European Cups under Brian Clough.

They are set to face Austrian outfit Sturm Graz in their upcoming Europa League game on Thursday at the Merkur Arena.

Pichler, who made more than 500 appearances for the Austrian club, faced Nottingham Forest more than 40 years ago, when the English side came out on top.

Result Competition Rapid Vienna 2-1 Sturm Graz Bundesliga Admira Wacker 1-1 Sturm Graz Austrian Cup Sturm Graz 1-3 Wolfsberger Bundesliga Sturm Graz’s last three results

He believes that Nottingham Forest are still a big name worldwide, but he is also certain that they are not at the same level they used to be back in the day.

Pichler stressed that he is looking forward to seeing Sturm Graz facing the Premier League side and he is positive that they have chances to get the better of Nottingham Forest.

“Nottingham Forest is still a well-known name, but they’re not the same at the same level as they used to be”, Pichler said via German magazine Kicker.

“I’m looking forward to an exciting match with chances for Sturm.”

Postecoglou could not register a single win in his 39-day tenure at the club and Richard Keys insisted that the Australian tried to change too many things too fast.

Dyche, though, has already shown positive signs with his experience of managing in the Premier League and link with the club.

Sturm Graz have already played British opposition this season, having taken on both Celtic and Rangers in the Europa League.