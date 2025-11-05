Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Roma

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 6th November, 20:00 UK time

Rangers have undergone a resurgence in form and spirits since the appointment of Danny Rohl. For the first time in history, Celtic and Rangers both had made mid-season managerial changes. For what seems like the first time in history too, neither team’s mood has been dampened after an Old Firm derby.

The Gers played the majority of Scottish League Cup semi-final with ten men, following Thelo Aasgaard’s first-half dismissal, and even managed to force the game to extra-time, after coming back from a goal down.

Though they lost to two goals in extra time, with even Celtic manager Martin O’Neill taken aback by the resilience and attacking intent they showed after going a man down.

After the result, Rohl has enjoyed two wins and endured two defeats so far in his time in charge of Rangers. The loss and the two previous wins against Kilmarnock and Hibernian highlighted the steel Rohl has managed to infuse his Rangers side with.

They will want more of the same, as they take on a Roma side sat fourth in Serie A and just a point behind leaders Napoli.

Roma lost at the San Siro to AC Milan at the weekend, with the Giallorossi unable to reply to a first half goal from Strahinja Pavlovic, allowing the Rossoneri to join Roma on 21 points.

The Giallorossi have only done marginally better than the Gers in Europe, picking up a solitary away win on matchday one against Nice, while Rangers remain winless.

Paulo Dybala was injured in the loss to AC Milan leaving his coach Gian Piero Gasperini exasperated as he felt the loss of Dybala was more important than the footballing loss in a game in which Dybala missed a penalty.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Roma Butland Svilar Cornelius Hermoso Souttar Mancini Djiga Ndicka Tavernier Cristante Raskin Wesley Diomande El Aynaoui Aasgaard Kone Meghoma Celik Danilo Soule Chermiti Dovbyk Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: WWDDW

Roma: LWWLW

Key Men

Rangers

Jack Butland has been consistent throughout the season despite his side’s poor form. He rectified an error in Rohl’s first domestic game by saving a penalty in the next, allowing his side to pick up all three points. Butland has an excellent penalty record and might be required to make crucial saves again.

James Tavernier scored against Celtic to take the game to extra time, with his goal taking him back to the top of the scoring charts for Rangers. More importantly, Tavernier will need to lead from the front and set an example such that the Gers do not slip back into old habits.

Djeidi Gassama drove at Celtic after coming on, and will likely do a similar job against Rangers. Gassama is the second top-scorer for Rangers with five this season, while also notching up two assists. Any goal contribution on the night will be crucial for Rangers.

Roma

Matias Soule has three goals and two assists for Roma this campaign. The Argentine will be key in any action in and around Rangers’ box.

Artem Dovbyk, who is rumoured to be a target for Leeds United and Newcastle United in the January window, has consistently done a job for his side when called off the bench. He is likely to lead the line in the absence of Dybala and will want to show his credentials as a starter.

Manu Kone, who was linked with Premier League clubs, before moving to Roma, will be key in winning the midfield battle which will allow the dictating and dominating of the game.

Result Competition AC Milan 1-0 Roma Serie A Roma 2-1 Parma Serie A Sassuolo 0-1 Roma Serie A Roma’s last three results

Match Prediction

A home game for Rangers can finally be considered an advantage as Danny Rohl will have a task at hand to try and outwit the wily Gian Piero Gasperini.

Rohl will need his team to remain hardworking and aggressive to prevent any overloads that Gasperini’s system will look to create. Dybala’s absence through injury will certainly be a bonus, but Rangers need to keep their guard up with the system being more important than individual brilliance for Roma.

Both sides will want to get their European campaign going, as Roma have lost their last two games, while Rangers have lost all three games.

With the Gers not possessing a strong attacking threat despite all their recent improvements, Roma should prove to be too strong for Rangers on the night, but stranger things have happened in football.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 1-2 Roma

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Roma in the Europa League will be live on TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports Ultimate for a 20:00 kick-off in the UK.