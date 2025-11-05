Richard Keys has told Celtic that if they do not keep Martin O’Neill as boss permanently then they should choose ‘perfect’ Robbie Keane.

Months of rising tension finally culminated in Brendan Rodgers tendering his resignation and Celtic’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond launching a scathing attack on the departing manager which shocked one former Scotland star.

With Rodgers gone, Celtic smartly brought themselves breathing space by appointing O’Neill as interim boss.

It is unclear how long O’Neill will be in charge for, but the experienced manager has already led Celtic to the Scottish League Cup final.

The search is on for the next permanent boss and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a possible return to Parkhead.

Ross McCormack has told Celtic to go and get the Australian as he is without a job and produced some superb football while at Celtic Park.

Keys thinks whatever O’Neill says he would take the job on a permanent basis, but believes if it does not go to the Northern Irishman then Keane is ‘perfect’ for it.

Club Reign ATK 2018 Maccabi Tel Aviv 2023-2024 Ferencvaros 2025- Robbie Keane’s managerial career

He wrote on his blog: “Martin O’Neill is playing a blinder at Celtic.

“It’s great to see him back in the mix, pretending he won’t take the job if it’s offered. Yes he will.

“If O’Neill doesn’t get it full-time time my choice would be Robbie Keane. He’d be perfect.

“They can’t go back to Ange.”

Keane has impressed in his short time in management so far, winning league titles in Israel and Hungary.

Taking the Celtic job would though represent a big step up for the 45-year-old and with every positive result the side get under O’Neill, the temptation will be to lock him down on a rolling contract.