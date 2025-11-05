Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County boss John Eustace is of the view that the Rams are fortunate to have a top goalkeeper like Jacob Widell Zetterstrom guarding their goal and feels that he will get even better in years to come.

Former Derby boss Paul Warne brought in Zetterstrom from Swedish side Djurgarden to strengthen the goalkeeper department in the summer of 2024.

Although last season proved to be a challenging one for Derby and Zetterstrom as well, he came out with nine clean sheets in 40 league appearances for the Rams and he was linked with a move to Brentford in the summer.

Despite a slow start to the season, Derby have managed to climb up to eleventh place in the league table with four straight wins, where Zetterstrom played a key role by keeping two clean sheets and conceding only two goals in the process.

On Tuesday night in the Championship, Eustace’s side came up against Hull City and managed to secure a 2-1 win, with the Swedish ‘keeper putting in some important saves.

Eustace believes that Zetterstrom’s improvement since his joining the Pride Park outfit is visible and he thinks that at Derby he has a great goalkeeping coach in the form of Paul Clements.

The Rams boss hailed him as a top goalkeeper and stressed that the club are fortunate to have Zetterstrom, who he is confident will only get better in the coming years.

Goalkeeper Age Jacob Widell Zetterstrom 27 Richard O’Donnell 37 Josh Vickers 29 Derby County’s first team goalkeepers

“He is a top, top goalkeeper and he is getting better”, Eustace told Rams TV (1:45).

“He has a fantastic goalkeeper coach in Clements as well.

“You can see his improvement in the last year or so, certainly since I have been here.

“He is only going to get better and we are really fortunate he is here playing for us.”

The Swedish goalkeeper has so far this season kept three clean sheets and Eustace will be hoping that he can continue his form throughout the campaign.

Derby are set to face Blackburn Rovers away from home at the weekend before they go into November’s international break.