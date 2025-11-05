Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies believes that Sunderland loanee Patrick Roberts is a nightmare for opposition defenders to stop in one-on-one situations.

Regis Le Bris sanctioned a season-long loan for the 28-year-old winger this summer to Birmingham and he has showcased good form in recent games for Blues.

On Tuesday night in the Championship, Davies handed Roberts a start against high-flying Millwall at St Andrew’s and it was the Sunderland loanee who opened up the Lions’ defence to set up Paik Seung-Ho’s goal in the 28th minute of the game.

Birmingham managed to secure a comfortable 4-0 victory over Alex Neil’s side to climb up to ninth place in the league table and Davies praised the Black Cats loanee for his dribbling skills, which make him a menace for opposition defenders.

The Blues boss stated that winger Roberts is well capable of shooting or passing whenever he decides to cut inside and added that he is very difficult to stop in one vs one situations.

When asked about the first goal of the game, set up by Roberts, Davies told Blues’ in-house media (1:49): “That one in particular, we know with Patrick when he gets the ball 1v1, he is very difficult to stop because what he has shown is that he can go on in his right foot as well.

“If he dribbles on to his left, he can shoot and pass, but when you let him, he will take the space on the outside and cross.

Club Celtic Girona Norwich City Middlesbrough Derby County Troyes Birmingham City Clubs Patrick Roberts has been on loan at

“That means he is very difficult to stop.”

Roberts last season played a key role in helping Sunderland get promoted to the Premier League and Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman also stated that the winger played an instrumental part in helping to improve the behind the scene culture at the Stadium of Light.

So far the Sunderland star has featured in nine games for Birmingham with one goal and two assists to show for it.

Birmingham have managed to win two games on the trot for the first time this season since August and they will try to make it three in a row against Middlesbrough this weekend.