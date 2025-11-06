Harry Trump/Getty Images

Former Championship star Jobi McAnuff believes that sacking Liam Manning will not solve Norwich City’s problems and the entire club need to get on the same page to sort out the situation.

The Canaries have been on a dreadful run of form of late and though they were able to stop the rot earlier this week, a draw at Sheffield Wednesday did not inspire feelings of a turnaround.

The match eventually ended 1-1 with an xG well in favour of the home side, who have been placed into administration and have been punished with a deduction of 12 points.

It heaped further pressure on Manning, who is under big pressure, while there are also question marks over sporting director Ben Knapper.

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has asked the Canaries not to part ways with the boss and McAnuff echoed a similar sentiment.

The 43-year-old believes that the buck cannot stop with just Manning and the others above him, including the owner and the sporting director Knapper, are answerable for the situation.

He feels the wise thing to do now is to work together and when the January window opens, back the manager with as many players as he wants.

Manager Reign Alex Neil 2015-2017 Daniel Farke 2017-2021 Dean Smith 2021-2022 David Wagner 2023-2024 Johannes Hoff Thorup 2024-2025 Liam Manning 2025- Recent Norwich City managers

“The easiest thing to do is to get rid of the manager. The problem people think is that it is always the answer. And it isn’t”, McAnuff said on the BBC (35.10).

“There is a lot more to Norwich, there is a lot more to Southampton than just who is that man standing on the touchline.

“And I think that is where the questions need to be asked, not just to Liam Manning but above him – Ben Knapper and now to the owner, having all this come out.

“You all need to get on the same page and get the situation sorted out.

“January, for me, Liam Manning says, ‘right, one, two, three players are going to help us’. You are going to back him.”

If Norwich are not prepared to give Manning the players he wants in the winter window, McAnuff feels that the club should sack him now.

“Otherwise, get rid of him now.”

Norwich are inside the relegation zone in the Championship after 14 games and if their form continues to falter then any hopes of mounting a push to the playoff spots will soon go up in smoke.