Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Birmingham City legend and recruitment team member Lukas Jutkiewicz has been spotted outside Villa Park ahead of Aston Villa‘s Europa League clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Unai Emery’s men are in action against the Israeli side as they look to pick up three Europa League league stage points.

Maccabi Tel Aviv arrive at Villa Park without a win in their three Europa League games so far and looking very much up against it.

And there will be an interested observer from Aston Villa’s rivals Birmingham in the shape of Jutkiewicz.

Journalist Charlie Haffenden wrote on X: “Just spotted Birmingham City legend Lukas Jutkiewicz outside Villa Park. I won’t speculate why he’s here.”

Jutkiewicz now has a role with the recruitment department at Birmingham City.

He recently revealed that he will have a special focus on identifying attacking players and explained the key traits he is looking for.

Player Goals Dor Peretz 6 Ido Shahar 5 Ion Nicolaescu 2 Elad Madmon 2 Itamar Noy 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv’s top league goalscorers

Whether Jutkiewicz is looking at any of the players on show on either side remains to be seen.

Dor Peretz, who has scored six goals in just eight games in the Israeli league this season, has been named in the Maccabi Tel Aviv starting lineup.

Also in attack for Maccabi Tel Aviv are Cape Verde international Helio Varela and Israeli Osher Davida.

At Birmingham, pressure on Chris Davies was eased even further earlier this week when Blues thrashed Millwall 4-0.

Davies was keen to praise winger Patrick Roberts for his contribution and explained that when he gets going in one vs one situations he is almost unstoppable.

Blues have now won three of their last four Championship games and will want to keep that run going when they visit Middlesbrough this weekend.