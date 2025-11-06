Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Napoli will make another attempt to sign Federico Chiesa from Liverpool in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old winger joined Liverpool in the summer of 2024 and had an injury interrupted first campaign at the club, but did get on the pitch in the EFL Cup final, where he scored.

Chiesa was top of several Italian outfits’ transfer wish lists in the summer transfer window and it was suggested that he was in favour of move away from Anfield in search of game time.

Napoli were among his suitors, but Liverpool squashed Chiesa’s chances of a summer departure, as they told the player that he could not leave due to them being short in the attacking department following Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez’s departures.

Chiesa has scored twice and assisted once so far in the Premier League, but his situation at the club has not improved, as he has only managed to clock 110 minutes in the league so far this season.

With the 2026 World Cup in mind, the Italy international will want more game time and to do so, he might look to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window.

According to Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, in Italy the Liverpool star has suitor in the form of Napoli, who are willing to make another attempt to sign him in January.

Result Competition Napoli 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League Napoli 0-0 Como Serie A Lecce 0-1 Napoli Serie A Napoli’s last three results

Antonio Conte’s side are top of the Serie A table and they are looking to defend their title this season.

The Italian manager wants to bolster his attacking department and Chiesa, who is experienced at Serie A level, where he featured in 235 games while scoring 47 goals, is one of the targets they want to go back to sign when the window opens in January.

Liverpool secured a 1-0 win against Real Madrid midweek with the help of Alexis Mac Allister, and Chiesa came on in the 88th minute of the game.

The Italian forward has started only two games this season, both of them coming in the EFL Cup.

Chiesa’s contract is set to expire in 2028 and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be ready to sanction his departure if offers come for him in January.