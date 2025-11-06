Clive Mason/Getty Images

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard is of the view that Stoke City are displaying new freshness and will represent a tough challenge for his side.

The Sky Blues won Tuesday’s fixture against Sheffield United 3-1 with a brilliant second-half performance where they scored all three of their goals and remained top of the Championship table.

Now Lampard will take his Coventry side to face Mark Robins’ Stoke, who have been on a good run and thrashed Oxford United 3-0 earlier this week.

Robins will have extra reason to put a bump in Coventry’s road after they parted ways with him despite a lengthy and successful spell as boss.

Lampard pointed out that Stoke’s new signings have helped strengthen the Potters squad and despite having a disappointing last season, they are showing freshness and new impetus in the ongoing campaign.

Stoke have scored eight goals in the last two games, which Lampard is aware of and he stressed that Coventry will need to rest and recover for Saturday’s clash, which he deems to be a tough one.

When asked about Saturday’s fixture against Stoke, Lampard told Coventry City’s in-house media (4:25): “It will be such a tough game.

Result Competition Coventry 3-2 Stoke Championship Stoke 1-0 Coventry Championship Stoke 0-1 Coventry Championship Coventry City vs Stoke City last three meetings

“They have had such a great week and a great start to the season and scoring goals recently; I know we have been too.

“But we are going away from home; it is going to be really tough.

“There is no doubt they have got good players, good individuals.

“They are on a good run; difficult season last year, but they come out now with a new freshness and new impetus about them.

“I think some new players that have come in as well have helped their power as a squad and a lot of respect for Mark.

“Everyone here respects him; I do too from knowing him a tiny bit and also knowing what he did for the club, but we have to rest really well and go and try and do what we did tonight, particularly in the second half.”

Robins has impressed former Championship star Ben Tozer with his level-headed nature as Stoke boss.

Stoke lost the last time both sides met in March in a thrilling 3-2 encounter at the CBS Arena, which ended with Bobby Thomas scoring a 97th-minute goal to decide the match.