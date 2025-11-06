Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has revealed that goalkeeping coach Stephen Henderson was pressing him to get Ibrahim Fullah on in the second half of the game against West Brom and admitted that talent was magnificent.

The Addicks managed to secure a last-minute victory with the help of Sonny Carey’s goal against West Brom on Tuesday at the Valley to extend their undefeated run to five games.

Throughout the 90 minutes of the game, both Charlton and West Brom failed to break the deadlock, but it was the Addicks boss’s introduction of 18-year-old Fullah in the latter part of the game which turned the tide in their favour.

Fullah, who is a Charlton academy product, made three appearances this season prior to the West Brom game and made his impact in the EFL Cup, where he snatched two goals in two games.

Jones revealed that Charlton’s goalkeeper coach Henderson was constantly asking him to put Fullah on and the Addicks boss joked that he was sick of the 37-year-old nagging and decided to put the youngster on.

The Charlton boss admitted that Fullah was absolutely brilliant during the game and repaid Henderson’s trust in him.

However, it is not the first time that Henderson vouched for a youngster, as Jones revealed that his goalkeeper coach also pushed for Tyreece Campbell, a player who has not disappointed him at all.

Brought on Taken off Fullah Hernandez Knibbs Docherty Olaofe Leaburn Rankin-Costello Bree Charlton Athletic’s substitutions against West Brom

“I am really [impressed], but to be honest, I have had my goalkeeping coach Stephen Henderson in my ear all the time: ‘put him on, put him on, get Ibi on, this is the time for Ibi; this is the time for Ibi'”, Jones told Charlton’s in-house media (3:50).

“To be honest, I was just sick of listening to him and I thought, ‘okay, it is on you’ and to be fair, the kid was magnificent, absolutely magnificent.

“Hendo was exactly the same with TC.

“He was like, ‘this kid has to play, this kid has to play’ and TC has not let me down at all.

“He was right with Ibi, so I am not sure he is on a retainer or anything, but he does enough to push these youngsters.”

In April, Jones praised Fullah and the Addicks’ academy system, which keeps on churning out young and talented players and the 18-year-old made his debut for Charlton at the last game of the previous campaign against Cambridge United.

Henderson joined Charlton as a player in 2021 and later at the end of that season hung up his gloves and took up the responsibility as goalkeeping coach.