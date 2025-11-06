Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Midtjylland vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup to take on Danish side Midtjylland in the Europa League this evening – match preview here.

The experienced interim boss led Celtic through to the Scottish League Cup final at the weekend and his steady hand has brought about a notable improvement in performances.

There could well be calls for O’Neill to stay until the end of the season at least if Celtic continue their progress, but he has been dealt a tough fixture tonight.

Midtjylland have been superb in the Europa League so far and sit on top of the 36-team league table after three games.

The Danes visited Nottingham Forest in October and claimed a 3-2 win, while their last Europa League game saw them thrash Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-0.

Celtic are aware of the size of the challenge and defender Auston Trusty has dubbed the game a big European match.

The two clubs did come up against each other in Champions League qualifying in 2021, with Midtjylland edging a close tie 3-2 on aggregate.

While Celtic head into the game on the back of reaching a cup final, Midtjylland played out a 1-1 draw with AGF in the Danish Superliga on Monday night.

Tonight, Celtic have Kasper Schmeichel in goal, while at the back O’Neill selects Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

The engine room sees Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, while James Forrest, Sebastian Tounetki and Johnny Kenny lead the attacking push.

O’Neill may have a need to try to influence the game during the 90 minutes with his substitutions and his options off the bench include Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda.

Celtic Lineup vs Midtjylland

Schmeichel, Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Forrest, Tounetki, Kenny

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Doohan, Balikwisha, McCowan, Yang, Osmand, Bernardo, Saracchi, Maeda, Hatate, Murray, Donovan.