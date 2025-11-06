Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Roma

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup to welcome Italian giants Roma to Ibrox in the Europa League this evening – match preview here.

The Gers, who reached the final of this competition under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, have been poor in the Europa League so far and are at real risk of being knocked out.

They must produce a magical performance against one of Italy’s biggest clubs in order to take all three points tonight.

Roma arrive having a better away than home record in the Europa League this season, which stands as a warning to Rohl’s Rangers.

Roma went down to a 1-0 loss away at AC Milan in Serie A at the weekend, which will be another motivating factor tonight as they bid to bounce back.

Rangers boss Rohl though will take big encouragement from how his team performed in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at the weekend, despite coming out on the losing side.

The Gers’ last home fixture saw them beat Kilmarnock 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership and one Rangers star recently revealed how Rohl is keen for an attacking style of play.

Rohl picks Jack Butland in goal in his Rangers lineup, while at the back the Gers go with James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga and John Souttar, while Max Aarons and Jayden Meghoma are also selected.

Midfield is likely to be a key battleground and in that area Rangers have Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron, while Djeidi Gassama and Mikey Moore support Youssef Chermiti in attack.

Rohl may need to change his Rangers lineup vs Roma at some point in the game and can turn to his substitutes, that include Oliver Antman and Danilo.

Rangers Lineup vs Roma

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Aarons, Raskin, Barron, Meghoma, Gassama, Moore, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Wright, Diomande, Aasgaard, Cornelius, Cameron, Antman, Miovski, Fernandez, Rice, Curtis, Danilo