Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton has heaped praise on ‘flawless’ Malick Thiaw, who, he believes, has started to look comfortable in the Newcastle United backline while keeping Fabian Schar out of the team.

The 24-year-old turned down offers from some big clubs to join the Magpies from AC Milan in the summer and is now showing his new employers why their choice was not wrong.

Thiaw was impressive yet again in Eddie Howe’s backline on Wednesday night, partnering Sven Botman and helped keep the Athletic Bilbao attackers at bay and his side register a clean sheet in the 2-0 win at St James’ Park.

Ashton, who watched the match at close quarters, was impressed with what he saw and feels that Thiaw was the man of the match for the Tyneside team on the night.

According to the former Premier League striker, Thiaw did not put a foot wrong and has now started to look comfortable in the Newcastle United backline, having kept Schar out of the team.

“Malick Thiaw, I thought, didn’t put a foot wrong. He was outstanding”, Ashton said on talkSPORT (5th November, 21:55).

“He has come in, he is keeping Fabian Schar out of the team.”

Club Years Schalke 2020-2022 AC Milan 2022-2025 Newcastle United 2025- Malick Thiaw’s career history

While the home team were not fantastic over the 90 minutes, Ashton feels Thiaw was a bright spot, dubbing him ‘flawless’.

“It wasn’t a fantastic performance from Newcastle, but he was flawless, commanding in his one-versus-one duels, superb with the ball at his feet to play out and really has started to look comfortable in that Newcastle backline.”

Thiaw was keen on staying put at AC Milan, but following the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as the boss, he found himself surplus to requirements.

He, though, has been a key starter under Howe and has 13 appearances to his name already.

Now Thiaw will be hoping he has done enough to really nail down the centre-back spot under Howe.