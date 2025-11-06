Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has stressed that his team will be prepared to take on the best version of Alex Neil’s Millwall on Saturday and he is ‘not really bothered’ about the Lions’ desire to bounce back.

Millwall have had a good start to the ongoing campaign as they sit fifth in the Championship table with 24 points from 14 league games and manager Neil has garnered praise for his tactical astuteness.

On Tuesday, Millwall’s five-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end against Birmingham City as Chris Davies’ side secured a thumping 4-0 victory at St Andrew’s.

Millwall now will be looking to quickly shake off the disappointing result by getting back to winning ways when they face Heckingbottom’s Preston.

Preston on Wednesday sealed their third win on the trot by defeating Swansea City at home and Heckingbottom is sure that a manager like Neil will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways before Millwall enter the international break.

However, the Preston boss admitted that he is not bothered by Millwall’s keenness to get three points at home against the Lilywhites, as he stated that his team will prepare to deal with whatever the Lions throw at them at the Den.

When told that Millwall will be desperate to bounce back on Saturday against Preston, Heckingbottom told Preston’s in-house media (3:31): “100 per cent Alex [will want to] and I accept that you want to put things like that right, but I am not really bothered about that.

Result Competition Preston 1-1 Millwall Championship Millwall 3-1 Preston Championship Millwall 1-1 Preston Championship Last three Millwall-Preston meetings

“We will need to approach the game well enough.

“We prepare for the best version of Millwall at home, Millwall being aggressive, Millwall making [us] defend, Millwall being good at set plays.

“We will prepare for the best version of them and hopefully we will deliver a performance good enough to get the points.”

Preston have brought in a host of young talented players on loan from the Premier League in the form of Alfie Devine, Harrison Armstrong and Lewis Dobbin, who is in brilliant form and recently earned praise from his boss.

Heckingbottom’s side have a poor record away at Millwall and last won at the Den in 2019.