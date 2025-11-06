Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday star Yan Valery has admitted that Southampton are a club very close to his heart, but stressed that on Saturday he will be gunning for three points.

The 26-year-old right-back came through Southampton’s academy system and he made 53 appearances for Saints, out of which 43 were in the Premier League.

In the summer of 2022, French outfit Angers came in with an offer and the Saints later sanctioned his departure.

In 2024, Valery returned to England to don a Sheffield Wednesday shirt and reunited with former Southampton assistant Danny Rohl, who he claimed was an important figure at St Mary’s during his time with the Hampshire outfit.

Valery is now set to return to St Mary’s for the first time since his departure on Saturday when the Owls travel to Hampshire to face a struggling Southampton side without a permanent manager after Will Still’s sacking on Sunday.

The 26-year-old admitted that he still knows some players and people at Southampton and added that the club have remained close to his heart.

However, Valery stressed on Saturday when he gets on to the St Mary’s pitch his one and only goal will be to help Sheffield Wednesday secure three points.

Club Years Southampton 2018-2022 Birmingham City (loan) 2021 Angers 2022-2024 Sheffield Wednesday 2024- Yan Valery’s career history

“We are going there to get the three points, not less”, Valery told Owls TV (4:00).

“Obviously for me, like, it is a club that I have in my heart.

“I was in the academy there.

“I still know a lot of people that work there and some players, so it is a special club for me and my heart, but when I am on the pitch, I am just there to get my three points and win.

“So yes, we are going there to win three points and that is all that really matters, to be honest.”

Valery is a regular in Sheffield Wednesday’s starting line-up and has featured in all 14 Championship games for the Owls this season, showing his versatility by playing in positions in midfield as well.

Southampton have not lost to Sheffield Wednesday since 2009 and they are undefeated at St Mary’s against the Owls since 1997.