Portsmouth boss John Mousinho thinks that having Josh Murphy back from injury has boosted Pompey’s attacking department and pointed out that he did everything except score a goal or assist on Wednesday night.

Pompey snatched Murphy from Oxford United in the summer of 2024 and he played a huge role in helping Mousinho’s side stay up in the Championship last season.

Murphy was the talk of the town during the last summer transfer window, with West Brom and Leicester City showing interest in signing him, but he stayed with Portsmouth.

On Wednesday night against Wrexham, the winger featured for 90 minutes for the club for the first time since mid-September when he suffered an ankle injury, but despite his efforts, Portsmouth failed to secure all three points against Phil Parkinson’s side as it ended 0-0.

Mousinho admitted that Murphy’s return to the starting line-up has boosted his team’s attacking threat and pointed out that everyone is aware of what the winger is capable of.

The Portsmouth boss was pleased with what he saw from Murphy against Wrexham and added that the only thing that was missing from the 30-year-old’s game on Wednesday was a goal or an assist.

When asked about Murphy’s return to the starting line-up, Mousinho told Portsmouth’s in-house media (2:10): “It is brilliant to have him back.

Club Years Norwich City 2013-2018 Wigan Athletic (loan) 2015 MK Dons (loan) 2015-2016 Cardiff City 2018-2022 Preston North End (loan) 2021-2022 Oxford United 2022-2024 Portsmouth 2024- Josh Murphy’s career history

“We know what Murph is about.

“We know what he is capable of and just having him back out on the pitch gave us a huge threat and the only thing that was missing was an assist and a goal.

“Nothing we can do about that; I think we put plenty of balls in the box and had a good couple of chances as well and some very good saves.

“It was great to have him back.”

Portsmouth are going through a bad run of form, as they have won only one game out of their last ten league fixtures, accumulating only seven points from a possible 30.

Mousinho’s side will be eager to get back to winning ways and at the weekend they will square off against Hull City, who are sitting eighth in the league table following a positive campaign so far.