Fenerbahce have kicked off talks to try to put in place a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the winter transfer window.

The Eagles signed the 28-year-old centre forward from German outfit Mainz in 2021 and he has been brilliant for them in recent seasons.

Mateta’s performances have not gone unnoticed, as during the summer transfer window he drew attention from Premier League outfits as well as from Italian giants AC Milan and Atalanta.

Tottenham Hotspur made an enquiry for Mateta on deadline day, but they did not follow up with a bid and instead signed Randal Kolo-Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mateta is a constant in Oliver Glasner’s starting line-up and this season he has already netted six goals in ten league games for Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman’s form has now seen him targeted by new suitors, with Domenico Tedesco’s Fenerbahce showing interest in signing him.

Istanbul giants Fenerbahce are desperate to break Galatasaray’s dominance by winning the league title this season and they think Mateta will be able to aid them in that goal.

Forward Age Jean-Philippe Mateta 28 Eddie Nketiah 26 Christantus Uche 22 Zach Marsh 20 Crystal Palace’s forwards

According to Turkish daily Fotomac (via A Spor), Fenerbahce are expected to submit an official offer to Crystal Palace for Mateta in the January window.

The club hierarchy has received the green light from Tedesco regarding the pursuit of Crystal Palace star Mateta and they have already kicked off contacts to sign him.

Mateta has a contract with the club until June 2027 and Crystal Palace are highly unlikely to want to let him go in the middle of the season.

Glasner’s side signed a forward in the form of Christantus Uche in the summer, but he has yet to get going in Palace colours.

The 22-year-old has clocked just eight minutes in the Premier League so far for Crystal Palace.