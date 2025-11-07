Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Dean Ashton thinks Eddie Howe’s continued selection of Anthony Gordon for Newcastle United will be hurting the motivation of the Magpies’ other wingers.

Though Howe started Harvey Barnes on the right-hand side of Nick Woltemade for the match against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night, Jacob Murphy could only make it to the bench as the Newcastle boss started with Gordon on the other side of the front three.

Gordon, who picked up a hip injury, had to be replaced by Murphy in the 41st minute of the Champions League clash, which Newcastle won 2-0.

Ashton feels that Gordon’s performances this season have not been up to the level he can produce, but Howe keeps picking him anyway.

That does stand in contrast to the view of Andros Townsend, who recently talked up the impact that Gordon has had at St James’ Park.

Ashton believes that when players such as Barnes and Murphy see Gordon being preferred ahead of them, it dampens their motivation, and urged Howe to back the pair to deliver for the Magpies.

“Gordon seems to get the nod regardless of his performances and I know that he has done well in the Champions League, got a few goals”, Ashton said on talkSPORT (5th November, 19:15).

Club Years Everton 2017-2023 Preston North End (loan) 2021 Newcastle United 2023- Anthony Gordon’s career history

“But I don’t think his performances have been at the level that he has already achieved in his career and the consistency he found last season.

“And that is when, if you are a Murphy or a Barnes, and then you are not getting the nod when you perhaps think you should can be difficult to keep that genuine motivation to give everything when you come on.

“Of course, you have got to be professional, but I think that is where sometimes, as a manager, you have got to back those players when somebody like Gordon isn’t in sizzling form.”

Following the match, manager Howe revealed that Gordon will be assessed after a recurrence of his hip injury.

It remains to be seen whether his absence opens a window of opportunity for the duo, who have ten goal contributions between them.

Newcastle are a lofty sixth in the 36-team Champions League league phase table.