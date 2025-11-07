Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy is keen to see Micky van de Ven go forward more as he feels he has goals in his locker and floated the possibility he could play at left-back.

The defender scored a wonderful solo goal after running out from the back to give ten-man Tottenham a three-goal lead against FC Copenhagen in the 64th minute on Tuesday night.

Spurs eventually won the match 4-0 to keep themselves well in contention to book their spot in the next phase of the Champions League and ease some pressure on Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who came in for criticism following their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Murphy was more than impressed by the performance of the Dutch defender, who he feels has got the attributes in his locker to play attacking football and go forward.

However, he cautioned that doing it against better opposition could sometimes lead to Tottenham being exposed.

“He has just got that type of attribute in his locker, he has got the pace and the willingness to run with he ball”, Murphy said on talkSPORT (4th November, 22:05).

“Sometimes it can cause you problems if you are against better opposition.

“[Against] Chelsea – he tried to take on [Moises] Caicedo, doing a similar thing on the edge of the box that he did there tonight before he got the goal.

Club Years Volendam 2019-2021 Wolfsburg 2021-2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2023- Micky van de Ven’s career history

“So, if you are comparing it, he is a bit of a risk taker. He is that type of a centre-half.”

Murphy admits he wants to see the Dutchman more involved in Tottenham’s attacking play and floated the idea that Van de Ven could play at left-back, where he thinks he would make life tough for opposition wingers.

“I would like to see him go forward more.

“I know he has played left-back for his country on occasions as well, probably because the manager has seen that positive in it.

“Imagine trying to play against him as a winger when he is flying past you as a left-back.”

During Ange Postecoglou’s spell as boss, Van de Ven admitted he liked the attacking set-up preferred by the Australian.

Van de Ven had his partner, Cristian Romero, beside him in the Tottenham defence against Copenhagen.

He has admitted that playing with Romero is something he enjoys as he has a trust in the Argentine.