Journalist Tom English has urged Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh to remove Kevin Thelwell from the club and thinks if that is something the supremo is not considering then he does not know where he head is at.

The Scottish giants have been playing catch-up with their arch-rivals, Celtic, for the last few years, and the new ownership at the club ahead of this season changed the club’s structure.

However, the whole recruitment process at the club has been a big disaster, as they are 14 points behind table-toppers Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Things are even more bleak in Europe, as following Rangers’ exit from Champions League qualifiers, they are yet to win a single game in the Europa League.

Danny Rohl’s side lost 2-0 on Thursday night against Italian giants Roma and that result sees them sit rock-bottom, 36th, in the Europa League table.

Journalist English is certain that sporting director Thelwell’s tenure at Rangers has been an abject failure; his son Robbie Thelwell has also joined Rangers as the head of recruitment.

He feels that the former director of football at Everton is running things at Ibrox and he questioned Gers chairman Cavenagh’s mindset if he is not thinking about sacking Thelwell from his position.

Person Position Danny Rohl Head coach Matthias Kaltenbach Assistant coach Sascha Lense Performance coach Sal Bibbo Goalkeeping coach Rangers’ first team coaching staff key figures

“Kevin Thelwell seems to have the run of Ibrox, in terms of budget, in terms of players coming in, players going out, recruitment and all that”, English said on BBC Sportsound (2:31) when he was asked how much Thelwell is to blame for Rangers’ dismal run of form.

“And judging him now, we’d have to say, it is a dismal, abject failure.

“Another defeat, another uninspiring performance.

“This is a very expensively put-together squad, £30m, £35m they have spent in the region of, to produce this team.

“It’s incredible that they have spent that amount of money to produce this quality of a team.

“If Andrew Cavenagh is not thinking seriously about removing Kevin Thelwell from the club, I am not sure where his head is at.

“I don’t know how many players you can afford to get wrong, while keeping your job – it is staggering.

“He [Thelwell] has brought in his son as well, so he does have the keys to this place.”

Richard Keys blamed Thelwell for appointing former Rangers boss Russell Martin and suggested that he should also follow Martin out of the building.

Now it remains to be seen if Thelwell will be able to see a change of fortunes at Rangers in the coming weeks and months to keep his reputation and job secure.

For that, he will depend on Rohl’s coaching skills.