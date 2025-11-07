Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County midfielder Bobby Clark has admitted that he is enjoying playing a deeper role at the Rams alongside Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh, who he thinks has improved a lot.

Clark was on the books of Birmingham City and Newcastle United before Liverpool picked him up.

Following his three-year spell at Anfield, Clark joined Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg last year, before being loaned to Derby in the summer.

John Eustace tried Clark as an attacking midfielder and even out wide, before finally giving him a chance to play in a much deeper role in the engine room alongside Ozoh.

Ex-Rams star Shaun Barker believes that Clark and Ozoh’s pivot has worked brilliantly and in Derby’s last three games, he has played as a defensive midfielder; the Rams have won all of their last three Championship games.

The 20-year-old stressed that even though playing the new role is new for him, he is enjoying learning his role with Ozoh, as he feels that they complement each other with their different skill sets.

“Moving into a more central role, in there with David, I think I am really enjoying it, to be fair”, Clark told Rams TV (1:30).

Club Years Liverpool 2022-2024 Red Bull Salzburg 2024- Derby County (loan) 2025- Bobby Clark’s career history

“It is something different, playing as more of a deeper role obviously, but now I am really enjoying it.”

Clark and Ozoh were team-mates with England Under-18s and he stressed that the Crystal Palace loanee has made a lot of progress since then.

“It is going really well, like, he does stuff that I can’t do, and I do stuff that he can’t do, so I think it is going really well.

“And it is strange because I remember, a few years ago, in England camp when we were really young, he was there.

“He came on massively in those years since then as well”, he added.

Following an unfortunate last season, where Ozoh was largely out injured; in this campaign, he has shown his ability on the pitch, week in, week out, at Pride Park, recently earning praise from an ex-EFL star.

Clark, though, has been linked with a January move to Scottish giants Celtic and Rams boss Eustace admitted that he does not want to lose him to the Bhoys.