Leeds United defender Joe Rodon has stressed the importance of the Whites starting fast in away games, something they were unable to do last weekend against Brighton.

Daniel Farke’s men were subjected to their third defeat in the last four games by Brighton last Saturday, pushing them further down the Premier League ladder and taking them closer to the relegation zone.

Leeds now have an all-important match against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest this weekend before heading into the international break.

It is yet another away game for Farke’s team, who have lost four of their five matches on the road and have not been able to score in any of the games they have lost.

Stressing the importance of changing their fortunes in away games, Rodon said that Leeds need to start fast and make the first 15 to 20 minutes count.

The 28-year-old has no doubts about the team’s capability to play with the ball and be dominant when they have it.

“I know what this team is capable of, playing with the ball and how comfortable and dominant this team could be on the ball”, Rodon told BBC Radio Leeds (0.55).

Away game Last meeting Nottingham Forest Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest Manchester City Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United Brentford Leeds United 0-0 Brentford Leeds United’s next three away games

“I think it is just more believing and probably a big thing – the first 20 minutes, 15 minutes of the away games, it is really important that you start fast.”

Reflecting on their loss against Brighton, where the home team scored their first goal in the eleventh minute, Rodon added: “I feel like we didn’t do that at the weekend and consequently you get punished.

“I think there are a lot of things we look at and we have to try to work on, but our main point is just as a team being more confident, brave, and smart.

“Staying in games and continuing to play and be brave, and just the rest takes care of itself.”

Leeds’ performance away at Brighton raised alarms for one presenter, who feels if they continue to play like that then they will be in big trouble.

Farke may well be wary of the need for a good performance as international breaks are often used by clubs to change manager.