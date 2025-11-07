Getty Images

Birmingham City star Lee Buchanan believes that there is definitely more to come from his former Werder Bremen team-mate and Blues’ signing Marvin Ducksch.

The newly-promoted Championship side spent a fee of €2m plus add-ons to secure a move for the German in the summer to boost their attacking options.

Following the confirmation of the switch, Werder Bremen chief Peter Niemeyer insisted that Ducksch had made a massive contribution at the club, but the timing was right for the move.

It has though been a stuttering start to life in England for Ducksch, who has missed a chunk of games with a calf injury.

He has been given first-team minutes by manager Chris Davies in Birmingham City’s last three games and has not disappointed, helping them win two of those.

Though Ducksch is yet to score his debut goal for the Championship side, his former Werder Bremen and current Birmingham City team-mate Buchanan believes that the club are yet to see the best of him.

Being asked whether there is more to come from him, the full-back told his club’s media (10.11): “I think so.

Game Competition Middlesbrough (A) Championship Norwich City (H) Championship West Brom (A) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

“I was saying to the lads that obviously, he has had a few issues with his calf. But I have said to the lads that when he does play, he will make a big difference.

“Such an intelligent player and technically very good.

“So, we have seen some good bits, but there is a lot more to come.”

Ducksch was previously wanted by Nottingham Forest back in 2023, but a deal was never struck.

The back-to-back wins he has been part of have allowed Birmingham City to climb up to the top half of the Championship table and have eased pressure on Davies, who had been tipped to be close to losing his job by former EFL star Adrian Clarke after a dismal run.