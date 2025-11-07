Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Ex-Championship hitman Sam Parkin is of the view that Stoke City right-back Junior Tchamadeu is an excellent player and added that he has found the end product in his game.

Former Stoke City boss Alex Neil brought in the 21-year-old right-back in 2023 from Colchester United and their former head of recruitment Jared Dublin hailed Tchamadeu as a powerhouse.

Stoke struggled with a relegation battle last season and Tchamadeu, who featured 41 times for them in the league, was one of the few positive points of that campaign.

This season Mark Robins’ side are flying high as they sit second in the Championship table and Tchamadeu has featured in all but one league game, delivering some important performances.

The Cameroon international has managed to impress former Championship star Parkin with his displays and the ex-forward admitted that he has always liked the way Tchamadeu plays.

Parkin hailed the 21-year-old as an excellent player and pointed out that in the ongoing campaign Tchamadeu has started to find the end product in his game.

When asked about the Stoke City star, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show (16:15): “I have always liked him… yes, he is a flyer, isn’t he?

Club Years Colchester United 2020-2023 Stoke City 2023- Junior Tchamadeu’s career history

“Obviously he is just finding that little bit of end product now as well to marry up.”

Tchamadeu has registered one goal and one assist in his 13 appearances while racking up seven cautions in the process.

The full-back has already made five appearances for the Cameroon national team and he will be hoping to get into the 2026 World Cup squad.

Stoke are set to welcome Coventry City to the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday and Frank Lampard feels that the Potters are showing new freshness and impetus this season.