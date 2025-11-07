Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear that Whites star Dan James does not fit all the types of winger that he needs, but he also stressed the Welsh attacker has every chance to impress to facilitate a start.

The former Swansea City attacker has been at Elland Road since 2021 and has played an important role at the club.

Following Leeds’ promotion this season, James started opening three Premier League games, but he suffered an ankle injury after that.

He has not started a game since mid-September, as Brenden Aaronson has been starting as Farke’s right-winger, while James has been an off-the-bench substitute recently.

Farke has made it clear that James is fit to start games; however, he stressed that, currently, the 27-year-old is not starting because the team need a perfect balance on either wing to maximise their effectiveness.

The Leeds boss stated that he starts a direct winger and a creative winger in each game to balance things out, and Noah Okafor, who has been praised for his directness, is a standout direct winger from the left flank.

James is currently not fitting the balance that is needed, but Farke insisted that if the Wales international can impress in training and when he comes on in matches, then he will start.

Game Competition Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League Aston Villa (H) Premier League Manchester City (A) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

“In terms of his fitness, meanwhile, he is back and is able to start a game”, the Leeds boss told a press conference (20:18), when he was asked if James is ready to start.

“Yes, we have lots of competition because, in offence, we also need players who can deliver end products and can chip in.

“But, also to make sure that we always find a good balance between creators and players, who are a bit more straightforward, in order to use their pace or to score themselves.

“And for that reason, quite often we always have one winger who is a bit more straightforward and attacks, also with his pace and perhaps with his dribbling, and one more player who is also capable to deliver some assists, and for each game we need to find a good balance.

“So, I would say Daniel fits several of our winger types, but also not to each and every one of it.

“And for that reason, we like to find the balance, who starts also in the game.

“He has all the chances to impress in training, he has all the chances to use his chances when he comes on.

“And then we always try to find the right balance and the right decision, all on the winger position.”

The Elland Road outfit are still four points ahead of the relegation zone and if they can beat a struggling Nottingham Forest on Sunday, they will be in a comfortable spot ahead of this month’s international break.

It remains to be seen if James will start, or if he will have to impress with his off-the-bench impact at the City Ground.