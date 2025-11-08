Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham United lineup to play host to newly promoted Burnley at the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The former Nottingham Forest boss scored his first victory as West Ham manager last weekend when the Hammers beat Newcastle United 3-1, with the Magpies serving up a flat performance.

That result did not take West Ham out of the relegation zone though and Nuno still has a massive repair job on his hands if they are to survive this season.

Burnley, who are just one spot ahead of West Ham, and sitting outside the drop zone, three points ahead of the Hammers, El Hadji Malick Diouf has insisted his side are desperate to win.

Scott Parker’s side scored back to back wins over Leeds United and Wolves, before a loss against Arsenal last weekend.

The last meeting between the two clubs, at West Ham, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Both Konstantinos Mavropanos and Niclas Fullkrug will both miss today’s game, though they are expected back following the international break.

West Ham have Alphonse Areola in goal today, while at the back Nuno goes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and El Hadji Malick Diouf as a four.

Midfield sees the West Ham boss deploy Mateus Fernandes, Lucas Paqueta and Freddie Potts, while Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville and Callum Wilson provide the threat in the final third.

If Nuno needs to try to influence the game through his substitutions then his options include Andy Irving and Igor.

West Ham United Lineup vs Burnley

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Diouf, Fernandes, Paqueta, Potts, Bowen, Summerville, Wilson

Substitutes: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Magassa, Irving, Golambeckis