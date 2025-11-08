George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United skipper Ethan Ampadu has revealed that he admires the work ethic and professionalism of his Whites team-mate Joe Rodon.

The Welsh duo arrived at Elland Road within the space of a month in 2023 and have been impressing for the Whites since then, with the pair regular fixtures in the team.

They have seen the ups and downs together and celebrated the club winning promotion back to the Premier League last summer.

That promotion winning campaign saw Rodon hailed for having taken a key leadership role within the Leeds side.

Skipper Ampadu only has words of praise for the former Tottenham star, who he believes deserves admiration for his professionalism and work ethic.

Rodon, Ampadu believes, helps to drive high standards at Leeds and that can be seen in his performances on the pitch.

Opening up on what he admires about Rodon, Ampadu told BBC Radio Leeds: “Work ethic. Professionalism. How hard he wants to work, not just for the team, but for himself.

Player Wales caps Karl Darlow 10 Joe Rodon 56 Ethan Ampadu 58 Dan James 59 Charlie Crew 2 Leeds United’s Wales internationals

“That combination of wanting to make himself better, wanting the team to be at their best, he knows and we know the standards that this team can deliver at and when it’s not, then it’s not right.

“Joe is a big driver in making sure that our standards are there. His performances and how he is growing is evidence to that.

“He is starting to show everyone what he can really do.”

Ampadu admits that his view of his Wales team-mate has been shaped by being able to work with him for three years on a daily basis.

“I’ve basically been with him every single day for the past three years, not even including work [together] before that.

“I have been lucky to see closely just how hard he works and his mental drive.”

Ampadu is also a key man at Leeds and it emerged last year that the reason Daniel Farke was so keen to sign him was because he feels he is a calming influence.

Leeds will need both players to be at their very best if they are to be able to keep clear of the relegation battle in the Premier League this season.

Farke’s side will be wary though of an improved West Ham United under Nuno Espirito Santo, while Sean Dyche is expected to boost Nottingham Forest’s chances of climbing the table.