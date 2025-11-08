Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that though the Whites are thinking about the winter transfer window he cannot spend one per cent of his energy talking about it at the moment.

The Yorkshire giants have experienced up and down form in the Premier League and worries are growing about a potential relegation battle.

Their recent loss away at Brighton set alarm bells ringing and one presenter insisted more performances like it would make it hard to see where the points are coming from for Leeds.

Leeds’ away form has been particularly dismal, with four defeats in their five away matches so far and the lone victory coming at crisis club Wolves.

The club are expected to be active in the winter transfer window, especially having failed to sign the attacker they wanted to on deadline day.

Farke though, while admitting Leeds are thinking about the window, insists he cannot spend any of his energy talking about the approaching transfer period yet.

Answering a question on whether he has thought about strengthening when the window opens, Farke said at a press conference (4.58): “To think perhaps, but not to speak about it.

Game Date Aston Villa 23/11 Chelsea 03/12 Liverpool 06/12 Leeds United’s next three home games

“Because I had to speak about the last transfer window for four months.

“There will be the time whatever after Christmas also, then we are allowed to speak more about it during January, but not right now.

“We are focused on our group.

“We have a good group together and I can’t waste one per cent of my energy right now to speak about other things.”

Pressed on whether attack will surely be an area the club will focus on in January, Farke replied: “The focus is Nottingham and to be worried about this topic perhaps a bit later in the year.”

One bright spot for Leeds has been the signing of winger Noah Okafor.

Landed from AC Milan, the wide-man has already been hailed as being horrible to play against by a former Leeds defender.

Farke will hope that any new attacker signed in the winter window can enjoy a similar impact.