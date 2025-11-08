Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss David Moyes has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to welcome Marco Silva’s Fulham to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees played out a 1-1 draw away at Sunderland in their last match and that result increased their winless run to three games.

Sitting now in 14th in the Premier League, Moyes will want to head into the international break with a win and further breathing space over the drop zone.

Fulham are just one spot and one point below Everton in the table and whichever team can pick up three points will be boosted.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Everton visit Craven Cottage towards the end of last season and run out 3-1 winners.

Everton have been concerned about a lack of goals – Moyes started Thierno Barry at Sunderland – but James Tarkowski has insisted that given the quality in the team, goals should come.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson remain out.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton this afternoon, while at the back the Toffees have a four of James Garner, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees the Toffees go with Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam, while Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish will look to create for Thierno Barry, who is handed another opportunity to impress following his summer arrival.

If Moyes needs to shake up his team at some point against the visiting Cottagers then he has options off the bench to call for, including Beto and Jake O’Brien.

Everton Lineup vs Fulham

Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, McNeil, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Aznou