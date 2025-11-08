Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight attacker Tam McManus believes centre-back is a big weakness for Rangers and they need up to three new centre-halves.

Rangers backed former boss Russell Martin with a squad overhaul in the summer transfer window and he brought in three new centre-backs in the form of Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Derek Cornelius, but they are yet to impress.

The Gers recently appointed Danny Rohl to succeed Martin and the German has regularly been playing with three centre-backs, having changed the system.

That makes the need for quality centre-backs all the more acute; one Scottish journalist needed close to no time at all to write off Wolves loan star Djiga.

Former Hibernian attacker McManus believes Rangers have real problems when it comes to the centre-back area.

He is of the view that Rangers will need to bring in up to three centre-backs, which would be a massive overhaul in the defensive department.

McManus believes as things stand, that area of the team is a massive weakness for Rangers.

Centre-back John Souttar Derek Cornelius Clinton Nsiala Nasser Djiga Emmanuel Fernandez Rangers’ centre-backs

“Defensively, Rangers have not been good enough all season”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (16:45).

“I think they are going to have to go into the transfer market in January and buy possibly two, three centre-halves.

“I think that’s a real weakness for Rangers for me.

“He’s gone with three at the back; he’s changed it as Russell Martin favoured a four at the back.

“Down the sides, I think you can get at Rangers.”

Djiga is on loan at Rangers from Wolves, while Cornelius is also on loan, from Marseille.

Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell forked out a substantial £3.5m to sign centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez from English League One club Peterborough United.

Fernandez though has made no impact at Rangers and already questions are being asked about the deal.

How much money Rohl will have to spend in January – and how much say he will have over signings – remains to be seen.