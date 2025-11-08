Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bristol City boss Gerhard Struber has praised Robins star Scott Twine for his attitude and added that the player technically operates at a high level.

Twine initially joined Bristol City on loan in January 2024 and in the summer, impressed by his performances, the Ashton Gate outfit decided to make his move permanent from Burnley, beating off competition from Birmingham City and Sunderland.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has proven himself to be a key figure in Bristol City’s starting lineup and he has registered six goals while laying on four assists in 16 games in all competitions so far.

On Friday, Bristol City faced Watford away from home in the Championship and saw the home team picking up an early lead in the game with Marc Bola’s goal, but Twine came to the Robins’ rescue as his goal from the free kick in the first half helped his team to snatch one point from the game.

Struber admitted that Twine’s free kick was in the end the deciding factor in the game, but he made sure that the attacking midfielder’s work ethic while attacking and defending during transitions is something that would not be overlooked.

The Robins boss praised Twine for his attitude while adding that he is technically a high-level player and thinks that he is a god-gifted talent.

When asked about Twine’s goal from the free kick, Struber told Bristol City’s in-house media (1:31): “Of course we could speak about the free kick and the free kick in the end, of course, gives us the difference for the point, but at the same time, how he works in both directions – he is really a role model for what we want.

Person Position Gerhard Struber Manager Bernd Eibler Assistant Craig Fleming Assistant Pat Mountain Goalkeeping coach Bristol City’s coaching staff

“He is technically wise on a really high level, but this is a talent.

“I cannot give him the biggest credit for something that given may be by God in his body, but the attitude, what he invested, and how he dealt with a new position today were great, and for that he gets a lot of credit from me.”

Twine has featured in every single league game so far this season for Bristol City, who have not lost a league game where he has scored or assisted.

Struber will be looking for Twine to continue his good form as the busy Christmas period of games approaches.