Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has warned his team about the variety of threats Middlesbrough will present today at the Riverside.

Blues have recently recovered from a poor start to the Championship and they find themselves ninth in the league table with 21 points from 14 games.

Birmingham managed to get the better of Millwall in midweek and Davies praised Sunderland loanee Patrick Roberts for his efforts in that game.

Now before Davies’ side enter the international break, they will face Middlesbrough, who they have failed to beat on their last five encounters, away from home at the Riverside.

Despite starting the season brilliantly, Rob Edwards’ Middlesbrough will go into today’s game on a three-game winless run, but Davies is not in favour of taking them lightly, as he issued a warning for his players to be wary of Boro’s various threats.

Davies pointed out that Middlesbrough are different from most of the teams in the Championship, as they like to dictate the game by having control of midfield and playing passes, but stressed that Birmingham also bring threats of their own in the game.

“I have seen a lot of them now”, Davies said at a press conference.

Result Competition Birmingham City 0-1 Middlesbrough Championship Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham City Championship Birmingham City 1-3 Middlesbrough Championship Last three Middlesbrough-Birmingham City meetings

“A very good footballing team; they get on the ball, they try to play and there is a patience there.

“Some teams at this level would be just focused on lots of long ball and set pieces; others might be more counter attacking.

“With them, I think I have seen a variety of threats, but particularly their ability to dictate a game with the ball in the midfield.

“They get on it and try to pass and control games, so it is an interesting challenge for us in that sense.

“We definitely have confidence that we have got threats of our own, but they are obviously having a strong season, and they were strong last season, I think, as well and have been for a few years.”

Birmingham’s away form has not been the best, as they have managed to win only two out of their seven away games so far this season.

Blues have also started working for the January transfer window and their legend and recruitment team member Lukas Jutkiewicz was present during Aston Villa’s Europa League game against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park in midweek.