Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight boss Brian Rice feels that Rangers could well be vulnerable away at Dundee, especially if the Dee get the first goal on Sunday.

Ten league games into the season, Rangers are five points behind their arch rivals Celtic and 14 points short of table toppers Hearts with a new manager, Danny Rohl, in charge.

Rangers’ recruitment over the summer transfer window has come under the scanner and journalist Tom English thinks Rangers should get rid of their sporting director Kevin Thelwell blaming him for the Gers’ mismanagement behind the scenes

Rohl lost his third game in charge against Roma on Thursday, leaving Rangers rock bottom of the Europa League league phase table and now the Gers switch their focus to domestic matters as they face Dundee on Sunday.

Dundee suffered a 4-0 defeat in their last league game against Hearts, but Rice pointed out that the last time the club suffered the same result, against Aberdeen, Pressley drilled his players well on the training ground and picked up a 2-0 victory over Celtic in the following game.

Rice thinks Rangers could well be vulnerable as Rohl will likely rotate his team following the European game, which could be to Dundee’s benefit.

The former Hamilton Academical boss stressed if Dundee get the first goal then Rangers could find a long and difficult afternoon ahead of them.

Result Competition Rangers 1-1 Dundee Scottish Premiership Dundee 3-4 Rangers Scottish Premiership Dundee 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers-Dundee last three meetings

“The last time Dundee took a 4-0 beating at Aberdeen, Steven got on the training pitch for two weeks and they came back and beat Celtic and I was at the game”, Rice said on PLZ Soccer (41:40).

“There was a confidence about Dundee that day and I think what helped them was they got the first goal.

“Steven sets them up really well.

“They are well organised, defensively they are good, and if they get the first goal, they can be hard to break down.

“It is a must-win game for Rangers; it is a must-win game for Dundee as well.

“I always feel when a team plays in Europe on the Thursday night…vulnerable with rotation; that first goal is so vital in the Premier League.”

Dundee have lost four of their last five games and if Rangers do not return from Dens Park with all three points then they will come in for heavy criticism.

The Gers are staring at the prospect that they could well miss out on a Champions League spot for next season.