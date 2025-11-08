Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Alex Rae believes that there are now signs at Rangers of Tottenham Hotspur loan star Mikey Moore living up to his exciting reputation after it took him time to settle.

The 18-year-old is a Tottenham Hotspur academy product and last season clocked 17 appearances for the London outfit while making three goal contributions.

Several clubs showed interest in loaning Moore in the summer window, including Championship outfits Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City, but he snubbed them in favour of Rangers.

However, the Spurs loanee’s start at Ibrox left Rangers fans wondering why he was being selected and one former striker suggested he should not be starting ahead of Findlay Curtis.

Under new manager Danny Rohl, Moore has featured in the last three games and Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has seen improvement.

That sentiment has been echoed now by former Rangers star Rae, who believes Moore is getting to grips with life north of the border.

Rae is of the view Moore is now showing what he can do after initially seeming ‘miles off it’.

“In hindsight, if you look at Mikey Moore in the previous games, I think he is really starting to assert the ability that everyone spoke about when he first came up”, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (47:00).

“I feel as if he has settled in now. He knows what the expectations are. Absolutely it’s taken him time.

“If you’d looked at the initial opening games that he had with Rangers you think ‘this boy is miles off it’.

“Then you hear from the fans who say ‘you bring all these World Cup Willies up from the top teams but they never quite do it’.

“Well, I think we’re seeing shoots of this boy showing the potential that he is actually capable of.”

Moore will be looking to continue on his upward curve over the coming weeks, with Tottenham likely to be watching closely.

Whether Spurs might consider recalling Moore in January remains to be seen and is sure to be heavily dependent upon his playing time at Rangers.