George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Brentford vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially named their starting lineup and substitutes to lock horns with Brentford in an away Premier League game this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side eased to a comfortable Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao in midweek and today is another test of the Magpies’ ability to juggle European and domestic commitments.

There has been criticism of Howe’s tendency to stick with the same side, which can be anticipated by opponents.

The club’s form in the Premier League has been patchy, leading to some concern and a 3-1 loss at West Ham United last time out did little to ease that.

Newcastle have already lost four of their ten league games and sit a lowly 14th in the Premier League standings.

Opponents Brentford are just one place and one point better off, but have lost on five occasions, as they adjust to the post Thomas Frank era.

Newcastle beat Brentford 2-1 at St James’ Park last season, but suffered a 4-2 defeat on the road in the capital.

The Bees have lost just one of their six games at home so far this term, with that defeat coming at the hands of Manchester City.

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal today, while in defence Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn as a four.

Midfield is likely to be a key battleground and Howe throws in Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Nick Woltemade.

Howe can look to his options off the bench if changes are needed at any point and they include Anthony Elanga and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Brentford

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey, Miley